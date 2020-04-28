FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Judge KP George hosts several virtual community events this week to talk about the health and safety of county residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The events take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, April 29 through May 1, 2020.
Fort Bend County Public Education Live
WHAT: A live question and answer session for all with superintendents from Fort Bend ISD, Stafford Municipal School District, Needville Independent School District, Lamar Consolidated ISD, and Katy ISD.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.
WHERE: https://www.facebook.com/judgekpgeorge/
MORE INFO & FLYER: https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/your-county/fort-bend-county-public-education-live-update-4207
COVID-19 VIRTUAL RESOURCE FAIR
WHAT: A virtual fair to inform residents of community resources that are available, and how they can be accessed. Come prepared with your questions for county and nonprofit officials to address for you.
Taking part will be AccessHealth, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services, The Arc of Fort Bend County, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston, Fort Bend County Clinical Health Services, Fort Bend County Libraries, Lone Star Legal Aid, Fort Bend County Public Transportation, Fort Bend County Social Services, Fort Bend County Tax Office, Workforce Solutions, Fort Bend Family YMCA, and the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management.
WHEN: Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:15 p.m.
WHERE: https://www.facebook.com/judgekpgeorge/
MORE INFO & FLYER: https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/your-county/covid-19-virtual-resource-fair
COVID-19 Mental Health & Faith Leaders Live Update
WHAT: County Judge KP George, Dr. Asim Shah, District Attorney Brian Middleton, Harish Brahmbhatt of the BAPS Hindu Community, Pastor Dennis Young of the Missouri City Baptist Church, and Imam Tauqer Shah of the Islamic Society of Greater Houston as they discuss the role of clergy and faith in mental health.
WHEN: Friday, May 01, 2020 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: https://www.facebook.com/judgekpgeorge/
MORE INFO & FLYER: https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/your-county/covid-19-mental-health-task-force-live-update-clergy-faith
