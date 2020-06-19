FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Books & More! Curbside Pickup service at all branches of Fort Bend County Libraries will be unavailable July 3-5, in observance of Independence Day. Regular curbside service hours at the libraries will resume on Monday, July 6.
The online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies, downloading e-books or music, or using the research databases.
For more information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.
