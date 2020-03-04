FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A 70-year-old man in Fort Bend County is hospitalized with a possible case of COVID 19, also known as Coronavirus.
"COVID-19 test results have come back identifying a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a Fort Bend County resident," said a press release from the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management.
The individual recently travelled abroad. He is currently hospitalized and in stable condition.
"This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive," the press release said. "Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identity close contacts with the individual."
Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation and we know it is concerning and unsettling for our residents," the press release said. "While this is a serious public health threat, we encourage residents to rely on verifiable sources of information and remain calm."
“We are working around the clock with all local, regional, and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public," said County Judge KP George. "All residents are encouraged to take every day preventative steps to avoid spreading respiratory illnesses by covering coughs, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you are sick,” George added.
The Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and other public health officials are monitoring the situation and will provide updates when they become available.
