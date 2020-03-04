FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Republican primary consisted of numerous hotly contested races. The District 22 Congressional race will require a run-off election between Sheriff Troy Nehls and Kathleen Wall. The run-off will be held May 26.
The Sheriff's race was won by Nehls’ brother Trever. Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers won re-election. Chad Norvell and Mike Hermann each won their Constable's races.
State Rep. Dist. 28
Gary Gates 95%
Schell Hammel 5%
State Rep Dist. 85
Phil Stephenson 79%
Robert Boettcher 19%
Abolaji Tijani Ayobami 2%
Justice 1st Court
In this four person race, Chad Bridges earned 35% of the vote and will have a run-off election against second place candidate Terry Adams, who gained 27% of the vote.
Sheriff
Trever Nehls won the Republican nomination for sheriff with 82% of the vote.
County Tax Assessor - Collector
In this four person race, James Pressler won 46% of the vote and will be in a run-off election [JC1] second place opponent JJ Clemence, who gained 25% of the vote.
County Commissioner Pct. 3
Incumbent Andy Meyers won election with 58% of the vote over opponents Wend Duncan, who earned 39% of the vote, and Glen "Harry" Gustafson, who won 4% of the vote.
Constable Pct. 3
Chad Norvell won with 60% of the vote. Robert Becker had 28% of the vote and Jesse Zamaripa came in third.
Constable Pct. 4
John Hermann defeated Mike Nguyen with 69% of the vote.
