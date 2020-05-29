This story has been updated numerous times over the past 24 hours.This is the final version.
MISSOURI CITY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable is dead after being accidentally shot by a deputy from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning. The deceased Precinct 4 deputy has been identified as Caleb Rule who was 37 years-old.
"On Friday, May 29, 2020 around 1:45 a.m. the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a property check at the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend in the Missouri City area of Fort Bend County," said a statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. "At 1:55 a.m. three Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies along with one Precinct 4 deputy constable arrived at the location."
In the process of clearing the property, one deputy sheriff mistook the deputy constable for an intruder and discharged his weapon.
"The deputy constable was wearing his bullet proof vest at the time of the shooting. The deputy constable was flown to Memorial Herman Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He did not survive his injury," the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office statement said.
"There is a joint investigation being conducted between the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.
Sheriff Nehls' twin brother Trever is the constable of Precinct 4.
"There are no words to describe the pain of what occurred this morning in Sienna Plantation. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Fort Bend Pct. 4 deputy constable Caleb Rule," said a statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Rule’s daughter graduated from Needville High School on Friday night, less than 24 hours after her father’s death. She and her family, including her mother and other siblings attended the graduation. Numerous members of the law enforcement community were also there to show their support.
“We are heartbroken over this,” said Sheriff Nehls.
