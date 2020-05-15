FORT BEND ISD (Covering Katy News) – Following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent executive order allowing outdoor graduation ceremonies to take place on or after June 1 in all counties, Fort Bend ISD has decided to host all 11 high school ceremonies at FBISD's Kenneth Hall Stadium. Ceremonies will take place June 1-6 in a safe, non-contact event for graduates and guests.
Per the Texas Education Agency, outdoor ceremonies must meet the following requirements:
- School systems must cap the number of total participants (inclusive of students, families, and staff) to a level that can be managed in the outdoor venue to maximize social distancing, both during the event and during entry and exit.
- Keep 6 feet or more of spacing between all participants, except that members of the same household (five individuals or fewer, excluding the graduate if seated with the household) may be allowed to sit together in the audience but must be at least 6 feet away from any other family group at all times.
- A complete and detailed list of all outdoor ceremony requirements can be found on the TEA's website.
Fort Bend ISD will follow CDC and TEA guidelines before, after and during all graduation ceremonies. All FBISD graduations will be ticketed events to allow for appropriate space to social distance. Additional details will be provided to students by their respective campuses in the coming weeks.
Below is the updated FBISD 2020 Graduation Commencement schedule:
The school district will hold two ceremonies each day June 1 - 6, allowing additional days for inclement weather.
Monday, June 1, 2020
8:00 a.m. Austin HS
8:00 p.m. Ridge Point HS
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
8:00 a.m. Hightower HS
8:00 p.m. Bush HS
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
8:00 a.m. Elkins HS
8:00 p.m. Dulles HS
Thursday, June 4, 2020
8:00 a.m. Clements HS
8:00 p.m. Marshall HS
Friday, June 5, 2020
8:00 a.m. Kempner HS
8:00 p.m. Travis HS
Saturday, June 6, 2020
8:00 a.m. Willowridge HS
8:00 p.m. Makeup Slot
Sunday, June 7, 2020
8:00 p.m. Makeup Slot
Monday, June 8, 2020
8:00 a.m. Makeup Slot
