FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – County Judge KP George, Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson and State Rep. Ron Reynolds are formally requesting that the Texas Department of Corrections stop sending inmates who are recovering from COVID-19 to the Jester Prison unit in Richmond.
The letter is a follow up to the statement the Judge made about the state’s policy.
The Texas Department of Corrections admits that it has been moving COVID-19 infected prisoners to the Jester Unit but has quarreled with some of the claims made by George about the circumstances surrounding those transfers. Click Department of Corrections responds to COVID-19 prisoner Controversy for more information.
“We, elected officials of Fort Bend County, write to you to stop sending COVID-19 positive prisoners to Jester Prison in Richmond, the letter said. "We are a major suburb of Houston with a population of over 800,000 people. This is not a rural or isolated place. We are working around the clock to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but with your unilateral decision to send your COVID-19 positive prisoners here, we are taking on additional risk."
The letter states that Fort Bend County leaders are not the only people who are concerned with the movement of prisoners who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We fully agree with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Brazoria County Judge Sebesta when they said the same thing after they complained about the COVID prisoners in their county. Well now we are also saying no, so put them in a facility far away from highly populated communities," the letter stated. “Thousands of Fort Bend residents have signed a petition expressing their disapproval, which is attached to this letter. We do not have oversight or control over this facility, so we cannot put in place the testing and safety practices we have done in the rest of the county.”
Those who signed the letter promise to continue to fight if the Department of Corrections does not change its policy.
"We will not stop pursuing this matter in all manners -- whether ballot or court room -- to ensure the health and safety of the innocent and productive members of society here in Fort Bend County. We hope to get your response within 48 hours,” the letter stated.
