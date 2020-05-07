FORT WORTH - Without fans and with a reduced schedule, the Texas Motor Speedway on June 6 will host its first major race since the coronavirus crisis forced a widespread shutdown of events, with the start of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series.
“America needs live sports and they are not going to believe what they see when the Genesys 300 storms into their living rooms on TV from Texas,” said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway, in a press release.
Organizers say preventive measures like health screenings and use of personal protective equipment will be put in place during the event, which will be broadcast on NBC Sports.
“Public health remains our top priority and the protocols for this race have been developed with the guidance of public health officials,” said Gov. Greg Abbott, who applauded the announcement. “This race serves as an example of how we can responsibly hold sporting events while prioritizing the health of the participants and the public.”
In March, the president of the Fort Worth racing oval announced that the facilities would close temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, but since then it has hosted a blood drive, and on Friday, it was announced that the space will be used for high school commencement ceremonies.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/05/07/coronavirus-texas/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.