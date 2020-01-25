FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS- Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host the third in a series of Community Resource Tours in response to overwhelming positive feedback of the earlier countywide listening tours.
The third County Judge on Your Corner resource tour will be held at Heritage Rose Elementary School located at 636 Glendale Lakes Drive Rosharon, Texas 77583 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The resource tour is free and open to the public with a focus on serving the Arcola/Fresno/Sienna communities. The original listening tours were held in every precinct of the county earlier this year.
The event is designed to allow county agencies as well as non-profit organizations the opportunity to provide information, resources, and services to youth and families within Fort Bend County. There will be giveaways, opportunities to register to vote, free vaccinations (must bring immunization records), property tax assistance, passport pictures and applications, blood pressure screenings, dental/oral health screenings, onsite library card registration, information about county jobs, and activities for children.
“Since the beginning of the year, I have traveled to every corner of Fort Bend to learn and take action on issues facing our residents," Judge George said. "In this spirit, I am once again going to each part of our community and bringing the excellent County and nonprofit services and resource for our residents in Arcola, Fresno, and Sienna areas to utilize close to home,” he added.
This will be a fun and informative event for all. For additional information, please review the attached flyer.
