RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - Dogs become part of the family whether the family is a traditional one, or a police force. On Tuesday, the Richmond Police Department announced it lost a member of its family, K-9 Jackie.
"It is with heavy hearts that we must tell everyone that our loyal K-9, Jackie, passed away today, January 21, 2020," said a post on Facebook from the Richmond PD. "Jackie was diagnosed with cancer back in October of 2018. She remained a true and faithful companion to her handler, Officer Todd Ganey to the end."
Jackie was a trained drug dog. She was 9 years old.
"Jackie served with honor and will never be forgotten," the Richmond PD statement said. "Please keep Officer Ganey in your thoughts and prayers."
