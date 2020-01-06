SUGAR LAND (Covering Katy News) - The Crime Scene Unit at the Sugar Land Police Department recently became accredited by a national accreditation board in crime scene investigation and fingerprint examination.
The police department is "joining an elite group in the state," said a statement from the Sugar Land Police Department.
"In 2012, Sgt. O’Donnell, supervisor of the Crime Scene Unit, recognized the strong public demand for quality assurance in forensic science and began leading his team to this honor," the statement said. "We thank Sgt. O’Donnell for his leadership and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association who assisted us with funding to purchase the necessary equipment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.