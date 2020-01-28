FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Republican Gary Gates has taken an early lead in the House District 28 special election by winning nearly 59% of the early and absentee vote to Elizabeth Markowitz's 41%.
Gary Gates 10,707 votes
Elizabeth Markowitz 7,461 votes
Total votes 18,168
Election day voting will not stop at 7 p.m. in some places in Fort Bend County. Voters have packed polls at places like Tompkins High School and those who were in line before the polls close at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
