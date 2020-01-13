FRESNO (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the intersection of Nail Road and Evergreen Road in the Fresno area of Fort Bend County.
"On Sunday, January 12, 2020 around 8:15 p.m., our dispatch received a call regarding a parked abandoned vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body in the backseat of the vehicle," said a statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
The victim has been identified as Rodolfo Penaloza, 25, of Houston. The cause of death is under investigation.
"No further details will be released at this time," the statement said.
“I trust our detectives will get to the bottom of this,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office 281-341-4665, Extension 1.
