HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Northwest Assistance Ministries will be distributing fresh fruits and vegetables at the NAM Food Fair on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Distribution will be outdoors with a drive-thru system for health safety and continued social distancing.
The NAM Food Fair is located at 15555 Kuykendahl Rd., Houston, TX 77090.
Drive by the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center on the right side of NAM's building. Stay inside your car and bring your photo ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.