FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - The Fulshear Police department is reminding people to lock their car doors at night. The warning comes following a recent auto theft where doors were left unlocked and the keys were in the car.
The Fulshear PD released a video on social media that shows car burglars who were looking for unlocked vehicles recently.
If you can identify those in the video, call the Fulshear Police Department at (281) 346-2202.
