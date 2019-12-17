FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - The sixth annual Christmas with Cops will feature a screening of The Grinch, chocolate chip cookies, popcorn, and Fulshear Police mascot Sgt. McCann.
The event is Thursday, Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fulshear Police Department, 29255 FM 1093.
"Bring a chair and a blanket and join us in front of the police department for a movie," said a social media post from the FPD.
The movie will be displayed on a 25 foot LED screen provided by Rise Properties.
Chick-Fil-A will provide chocolate chip cookies and the Cross Creek HEB will provide “hot-hot-chocolate.”
You can’t have a movie without popcorn, so Cammarata Pediatric Dentist will be on hand to pop some fresh kernels.
The movie starts at 6 p.m but it's recommended that come early to check out police vehicles, a Fulshear - Simonton Fire truck and to have your photo taken with Sergeant McCann.
"We hope you join us for another fun night as we all prepare for the holidays," the FPD statement said.
