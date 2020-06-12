FULSHEAR, (Covering Katy News) – The Fulshear Simonton Fire Department, which serves Fort Bend County Emergency Services District No. 4, has opened its new $13.6 million fire station located at the intersection of FM 1093 and Ashe Road, between the cities of Weston Lakes and Simonton.
The station has four bays, firefighter living areas, offices for command staff, district administration offices, as well as a firefighter training room that can be configured for emergency operations as the need arises.
Fort Bend County ESD No. 4 is located in one of the fastest growing areas in Fort Bend County and covers 106 square miles and includes a current population of about 60,000 people. This is its fourth and largest fire station. An engine as well as several special use apparatuses, including a high-water rescue vehicle and a truck that will be used to fight brush fires, will be located at the station.
“This station will house three fire fighters, one captain and one battalion chief daily along with the department’s administrative staff,” said FBC ESD No. 4 Business Manager Brandi Crone.
The project has been in the planning stages for seven years.
"It comes at a great time as development along FM 1093 in Fulshear is increasing, even as LCISD is building their new elementary school in the area," said Fire Chief Gilbert "Herc" Meier. “We have taken great pride in the planning and design of this building."
