HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Funeral services for Deputy Juan Menchaca are set for Friday, June 19 at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, located at 2921 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536.
Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, died on Saturday, June 13, after contracting COVID-19. He is the second Harris County Sheriff's Office employee to die after contracting the virus.
Due to limited seating, the service will be close to the public. The services will be live-streamed on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HCSOTexas/.
The community is welcome to join us for outdoor ceremonies. Additional details will be forthcoming later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.