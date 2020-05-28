RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - A one stop resource center for those facing unemployment, food insecurity, and mental anxiety due to COVID-19 opened on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Gallery Furniture in Richmond. The address is 7227 West Grand Pkwy South, Richmond, TX 77407.
Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant announced the opening of the one-stop resource center in response to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19 in Fort Bend County.
"The pandemic has resulted in many facing job loss, food insecurities, and mental anxiety and stress," said a press release from Commissioner DeMerchant's office.
DeMerchant called it a community collaborative effort in partnership with Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Gallery Furniture, The Houston Food Bank, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, and Fort Bend County Behavioral Health.
“The need for collaboration with community members is such an important ingredient in identifying and serving the needs of our residents at this crucial time," DeMerchant said. "I am excited to partner with Gallery Furniture in this effort,” he added.
The Resource center will provide critical resources and assistance to the Fort Bend community in areas of Career Counseling, meal distribution, and mental health resources.
“We’re going to help people get rehired,” Mattress Mack said during a live streamed Covering Katy interview. “We’re going to have a fantastic HR team there,” he added. "We are very strong on attacking the effects of this virus and helping people get back to work and back to mental stability,” Mack said.
COVID-19 JOB COACHING AND SUPPORT
Fort Bend County COVID-19 job coaching and support began Wednesday, May 27 and will run Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., by appointment only. Services include career and interview coaching, networking assistance, resume writing, application submissions, job leads, and job search strategies. Appointments can be scheduled either in person or by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a4aabab28aafe3-jobsearch
MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES
Support and resources provided by Fort Bend County Behavioral Health Services will be available every Monday through Friday beginning Monday, June 1, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This service will be available remotely via phone, internet or in person.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION
Drive through meal distribution with a capacity to serve approximately 1,500 people per day, will begin Tuesday, June 2 and reoccur on the following dates, from 2 – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 9
- Friday, June 12
- Tuesday, June 16
- Friday, June 19
- Tuesday, June 23
