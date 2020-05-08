RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County will open a COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Gallery Furniture today, Friday, May 8, 2020. Testing will be done without residents leaving their vehicles and the results will be returned in three to five days. The County is paying all fees related to the tests at all four of its locations. Fort Bend County also has testing sites in Missouri City, Katy, Rosenberg and Sugar Land.
Gallery Furniture is located at 7227 West Grand Parkway South in Richmond. The testing site will be operating weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AccessHealth will be performing the tests and LabCorp will be providing the test kits as well as providing the test results. Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constables are providing security.
The site has the capacity to do 200 tests per day. The sites do not charge and are open to all residents of Fort Bend. There is no requirement for symptoms to be tested at any of the County sites but appointments are required. To get an appointment time and day, Fort Bend County residents can sign up online at this link or call (281) 238-2363 on weekdays 8 a.m to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. A representative then contacts the person for pre-screening and to provide an identification code, appointment day/time and the address of the testing site. Residents should bring their unique identification code to the appointment.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant, Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale, Congressman Pete Olson, State Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Fort Bend Health and Human Services Director Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter, AccessHealth CEO Mike Dotson and Emergency Management Coordinator - County Fire Marshal Mark V. Flathouse will all be attending the Friday morning news conference announcing the test site opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.