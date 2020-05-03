GALVESTON (Covering Katy News) - Galveston has reopened its beaches. The state is allowing beaches to reopen with recommendations that people not gather in groups of more than ten, and stay six feet apart.
The recommendations do not have the force of law so the Galveston Beach Patrol will simply be reminding people of the recommendations.
Below is KHOU's report on how Galveston is handling the reopening of its beaches.
