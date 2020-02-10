RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - State representative-elect Garry Gates is offering a free bus ride to his swearing-in ceremony at the Texas State Capital in Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Gates, a Republican, defeated Democrat Eliz Markowitz in a hotly contested race last month. Gates beat Markowitz by 16 percentage points, 58% to 42%.
"After our big win on January 28th, I’d like to invite you, as my guest to my swearing in ceremony in Austin on February 11th," Gates said in an emailed invitation to supporters. "We will be renting a bus (more than one if we get enough people) complete with Wi-Fi and all the bells and whistles so that our supporters can travel in comfort."
Given that the trip will take an entire day, Gates says his campaign will also feed everyone.
"The bus ride and meals will be provided by our campaign, and this is being offered as a no-cost trip for you," Gates said.
Those who want to take part in the event should call or text James Perryman at 832-451-7004 or email gary@gatesfortexas.com.
"I appreciate everyone who voted for me, and I would like to show my thanks. Please come join the celebration," Gates said.
Gates will finish the term of former Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, who stepped down in September. The term does not expire until January, 2021.
Schedule of events on Tuesday, February 11, 2020
7:00 am-4:30 pm
Free Bus Trip to Capitol Swearing In Ceremony for Representative-Elect Gary Gates.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Meet at Gallery Furniture (7227 W Grand Parkway S, Richmond, TX 77407).
TIMELINE:
7:00 a.m. Meet the bus at Gallery Furniture
10:30 a.m. Reception in Austin at State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Swearing in ceremony
4:30 p.m. Arrive back at Gallery Furniture.
