KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office recently removed an alligator near the sidewalk on Highland Knolls Boulevard in Katy.
Deputies are used to receiving calls about alligators in the bayou which runs from George Bush Park northwest toward Highland Knolls, but one of them recently wandered a bit further away.
"Usually these alligators keep to themselves in the water or next to the bayou's banks," said a statement from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office. "A few days ago we found this adventurous gator near the sidewalk along Highland Knolls Boulevard, several hundred feet from the water."
The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife helped Pct. 5 relocate the gator.
"If you see an alligator, remember to keep a safe distance of at least 30 feet," Constable Ted Heap said. "Never feed alligators and do not let children or pets get near them either," he added.
