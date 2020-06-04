KATY (Covering Katy News) - A student led protest in response to the death of George Floyd has been moved outside the city limits of Katy proper and will now be held a short distance away at Katy Park which is located in unincorporated Harris County. Floyd is a Houston native who was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers March 25.
The protest was originally scheduled to be a march through the City of Katy, ending at Mary Jo Peckham Park where there would be several speeches. Now the entire event will take place at the park, which is located at the intersection of Morton Ranch Road and Katy Fort Bend Road. Student organizer Erika Alvarez says Katy Police Chief Noe Diaz helped the group change their initial plans and aided them in moving the event to a larger, safer location.
Security will be lead by the Office of Harris County Precinct 5 Commissioner Ted Heap with assistance from the Katy Police Department. Katy Park is in the jurisdiction of the Precinct 5 constable's office.
The event is organized by three students who attend Cinco Ranch High School and Seven Lakes High School. It will take place on Thursday, June 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
According to published reports, more than 1,000 people have registered for the event through their Eventbrite page.
