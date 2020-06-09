HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - George Floyd's funeral will take place on Tuesday, June, 9, at 11 a.m. at the Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston, TX 77085. It will be an invitation only event. Floyd will be buried at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland, 2426 Cullen Boulevard.
Thousands of people turned out for a public visitation on Monday the Fountain of Praise.
Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis and his death has cause outrage throughout the nation. Floyd grew up in Houston.
Floyd will be be buried next to his mother. While the graveside service will be private, people are allowed to view the procession from the public streets and sidewalks located along the route. Road closures are expected. Portions of Cullen Parkway, McHard Road and Hawk Road will be closed and there could be additional closures according to the Houston Chronicle.
