HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - George Floyd's funeral will take place on Tuesday, June, 9, at 11 a.m. at the Fountain of Praise Church, 13950 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston, TX 77085. It will be a by invitation only event. Floyd will be buried at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland.
Thousands of people turnout for a public visitation on Monday.
Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis and his death has cause outrage throughout the nation. Floyd grew up in Houston.
Flowers should be sent to the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center at 15006 Highway 6, Rosharon, TX 77583.
