FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Fort Bend News) - George Floyd's funeral will be held in Houston next week and he will be laid to rest in Fort Bend County.
Floyd's public viewing will happen on Monday, June 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77085.
On Tuesday, June 9, Floyd's funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. at The Fountain of Praise. It will reportedly be a ticketed event but details have not yet been released.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday on the campus of North Central University in Minneapolis, where Floyd lived at the time he was killed while in police custody. There will also be a memorial service on Saturday in his birth town of Raeford, North Carolina.
Floyd grew up in Houston and that is why he will be buried in Houston.
"This is our house. This is the same city that George Floyd grew up," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "And his body will be returning to this city. To his city."
