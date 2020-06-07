HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - A public memorial service for George Floyd will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Praise Church, 13950 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston, TX 77085.
A private service for Floyd will take place on Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at an undisclosed location.
"Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is a major focus, and those that attend either service are requested to wear masks and gloves for the safety of all," said a statement released to the media by the Fountain of Praise Church.
The Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center funeral home has been selected by the family to handle the arrangements.
“We want to make sure the family is taken care of and the services are done properly for Mr. Floyd,” said Bobby Swearington, owner of the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center.
According to a press release from organizers, former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather will be paying all expenses for the services.
"Floyd left Houston several years ago for a better life in Minnesota," the press release said. "He played football and attended Jack Yates High School. People across the country have been protesting in support of justice for Floyd. Floyd’s family is asking that all of those who are participating in protests do so peacefully."
Flowers should be sent to the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center at 15006 Highway 6, Rosharon, TX 77583.
