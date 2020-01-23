This story was updated Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 5:22 p.m. with additional photos, comments from the police chief and the location where the getaway car was found.
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Jared Vault Jewelry Outlet inside Katy Mills Mall was robbed at 12:52 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 and Katy Police Chief Noe Diaz says his officers have recovered the getaway car. Diaz revealed the new information to Covering Katy News on Thursday morning.
"Recovered near Costco," Diaz said in a text message to Covering Katy.
While the suspects have not been caught yet, Diaz says the case is very active.
"Thanks to the tips, and we are currently working leads," Diaz said.
Diaz believes that distributing a photo of the vehicle helped officers find it. He says there have been numerous calls about the case since information and photos went public on Wednesday. The Katy Police have video of the suspects and their vehicle and they distributed still shots taken from that video to local media outlets.
Store employees told officers that two males, 16 to 25 years old, entered the store and used a hammer to smash the top glass of one of the display cases. They stole thousands of dollars worth of watches. The heist lasted less than a minute.
They exited the mall and were picked up by an awaiting older model SUV. A search for the vehicle was conducted but officers were initially unable to find it. Then the tips started coming in and the vehicle was located.
"Investigators are working to identify the suspects involved. We are asking the public to contact Katy Police Department with any information about the suspects," said a statement from the Katy Police Department.
Katy Police Investigators can be reached at 281-391-4848.
See photos above.
