CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy High School Tigers girls basketball team beat Seven Lakes in overtime on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The final score was Katy 43, Seven Lakes 39.
Katy remains in second place in district play with seven wins and two losses.
Allana Thompson led the Tigers with 18 points and 5 rebounds. Joy Jegede added 9 points and 9 rebounds.
Katy will travel to Tompkins on Tuesday, Feb. 4 for a rematch.
In non-varsity games:
JV - Seven Lakes won 29-30.
Freshman A: Katy won 33-26.
Freshman B: Seven Lakes won 24-28.
Editor's note: Submit your team's game information to info@coveringkaty.com. Please include final score, game location, high scorers.
