CINCO RANCH (Covering Katy News) - #GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity taking place today, May 5, 2020. It is being held in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The Ballard House of Cinco Ranch is taking part in this special Giving Tuesday event and people can donate today.
"We rely on the generosity of individuals, corporations, foundations groups and faith communities for our financial support. Every contribution makes a difference," said a statement from the organization.
Click here to donate to the Ballard House, a home away from home for people who come to the Houston area to be treated for life threatening illnesses. The Ballard House is located on South Mason Road in Cinco Ranch near Creech Elementary School.
Katy Christian Ministries is also taking part in #GivingTuesdayNow. Click here to read more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.