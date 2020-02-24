KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Fulshear - Katy Area Chamber of Commerce is will host its Salute to Business 2020 and Governor Greg Abbott will be the Keynote Speaker on Friday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"We invite the community to attend this luncheon and reflect on the past year and be inspired for the new year," said a statement from the Fulshear - Katy Area Chamber of Commerce. "This year’s presenting sponsor is our very own Fulshear Friendly Walmart," the statement also said.
Sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are available now at www.FulshearKaty.com.
This event will be held at the George D. Young Agriculture Sciences Center, 5801 Katy Hockley Cutoff Rd., Katy TX 77493.
