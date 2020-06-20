FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - St. Peter's United Methodist Church held a groundbreaking on Saturday for its new west campus in Fulshear.
The property is 11-acres and is located at 4700 FM 1463, a short distance north of Cinco Ranch Boulevard. The church will be large enough for 300 people. It will also include Sunday school classrooms. Construction is expected to be completed in February 2021.
At the groundbreaking, small jars filled with soil from the site were offered to those who wanted to pray for the new West Campus.
The new Fulshear campus will be in addition to St. Peter's United Methodist Church's main campus at 20775 Kingsland Boulevard in Katy.
