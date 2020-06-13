FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) – The Fulshear Simonton Fire Department, which serves Fort Bend County Emergency Services District No. 4 has begun construction on its newest station, to be located at the intersection of FM 1093 and Ashe Road, between the cities of Weston Lakes and Simonton.
As planned, the centerpiece 13.6 million dollar station will serve a number of critical functions. The new multi-function facility is designed to cover 30,000 square feet of area. Besides being the largest fire station in the district, the new location will include four bays, firefighter living areas, offices for command staff, district administration offices, as well as a firefighter training room that can be configured for emergency operations as the need arises. A future driving training facility is planned as well.
FBC ESD No. 4 is located in one of the fastest growing areas of Fort Bend County and covers 106 square miles and includes a current population of 60,000 people. As the fourth station to serve the district, this facility will house a number of apparatus’ that anticipate the needs of our growing population, such as a First Responding Engine as well as several special use apparatus’ such as our High-Water Rescue vehicle and Brush Truck.
The offices were designed to accommodate current as well as future needs. According to FBC ESD No. 4 Business Manager Brandi Crone, “This station will house three Fire Fighters, one Captain, and one Battalion Chief daily along with the department’s administrative staff. By the time the building is complete, we are looking at six additional staff that will office out of that station.
Funding for construction of new stations as well as all district operations comes from voter approved ad valorem taxes. Brandi Crone says, “This project has been in the planning stages for seven years. The board recognized the various needs that were coming at that time and we have been planning for future stations along the way.” She continues, “Anticipating the needs has allowed the ESD to exercise effective fiscal policy as we will be able to pay cash for half of the cost of the new station, while financing the balance.”
The new station is expected to open in the summer of 2021.
Expressing the importance of the beginning construction of the new station, Fire Chief Gilbert “Herc” Meier, Jr. says, “We are excited to see the building process begin. It comes at a great time as development
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.