FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - The ceremonial groundbreaking on the Texas Heritage Parkway happened on Wednesday. When completed it will connect the Westpark Tollway in Fulshear to I-10 in Waller County. It will be a 6.4-mile road that is 200-feet-wide and will have two lanes in each direction with a median.
There will be roundabouts instead of traffic signals. Wide sidewalks with tunnel crossings at each intersection along with spacious grassy medians will enhance the pedestrian-friendly nature of the project.
The entrance to the road in Fulshear will be a short distance west of the Cross Creek Ranch main entrance and it will end at Pederson Road in Waller County.
Half the project is being paid for by landowners who will benefit from construction of the roadway. The City of Fulshear is also contributing to the project. Roundabouts, landscaping and a trail system are included in the price.
Construction is expected to take about 12 to 18 months.
