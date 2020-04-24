KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy Christian Ministries has seen a big increase in demand for its services in a time when people are losing their jobs and are quarantined due to coronavirus. According to executive director Deysi Crespo, more people are depending on the KCM food pantry as layoffs are mounting.
Worldwide, there has also been an increase in domestic abuse as victims have nowhere to go and economic pressure is mounting on families. Even the United Nations is attempting to address this issue. Locally, KCM is also doing its part. The organization frequently rescues and relocates victims of domestic abuse. In a live interview with Covering Katy, Crespo confirmed that there has been an increase in domestic abuse rescue operations by KCM and that it is putting added pressure on the organization's finances.
On Wednesday, Guaranty Bank & Trust donated $10,000 dollars to Katy Christian Ministries.
"We are so grateful and proud to have our members supporting each other like this," said a post on the Katy Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
"Guaranty Bank is an incredible community partner, and I can’t think of a better use of their money than to help out Katy Christian Ministries," wrote Katy Chamber of Commerce board member Ida Franklin. "They are just one of a number of amazing organizations helping out our community. Thanks to both!"
Earlier this week, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivered 20,000 pounds of food to the KCM food pantry. Click HERE for that story.
