KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department, Westlake Volunteer Fire Department and the British International School of Houston are teaming up this weekend to help local first responders.
Katy Gymnastics and Sports Performance is hosting its first ever gymnastics meet called Saluting Those Who Serve. The winning teams will be given money to donate to local first responder groups.
Fire apparatus and the community team from HCESD 48 will be on hand to discuss various community involvement opportunities for those who would like to serve.
"Come say hi and stay to watch some great gymnastics events," said a statement from HCESD 48.
The two day event is Saturday and Sunday Jan. 4-5, 2020. Cost of admission to the meet is $10 per adult and $6 for seniors/children.
