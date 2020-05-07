HOUSTON - Houston-based giant Halliburton announced that it is laying off 1,000 employees at its headquarters, the Houston Chronicle reports. In March, the oilfield services company had already furloughed 3,500 employees amid the coronavirus crisis and a drop in oil prices.
“The reductions are in addition to layoffs across the company’s global operations,” Halliburton said in a statement. “These actions are difficult but necessary as we adjust our business to customers’ decreased activity.”
A dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia, plus the slowdown in demand for oil due to the pandemic, has made oil prices plummet from $60 to less than $25 a barrel in a few months. In spite of an intense debate, the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state's oil and gas industry, has decided to not impose oil production cuts.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/05/07/coronavirus-texas/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.