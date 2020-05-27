HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Public Health has released the four mobile COVID-19 testing locations that are open this week. Each week the mobile testing sites change locations, but the two permanent sites in Katy and Baytown remain the same. The permanent testing site in Katy is located at Legacy Stadium, 1830 Katyland Drive. The permanent testing location in Baytown is located at Stallworth Stadium, 2102 East Archer Road.
This week, the nearest mobile location to Katy is Bear Creek Park, 3505 War Memorial Drive, Houston. Bear Creek Park is located at the intersection of Clay Road and North Eldridge Parkway.
The other mobile testing sites are located at:
- Christia Adair Park, 15107 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX 77047
- Bay Area Community Center, 5002 East NASA Parkway, Seabrook, TX 77586
- Mangum-Howell Community Center, 2500 Frick Road, Houston, TX 77038
Mobile testing sites are open through Saturday. The hours of operation will be provided during the registration process. It takes three to five days to receive your test results. Testing is free, easy to sign up for and quick. People do not have to be Harris County residents to get tested at a Harris County site. Register at https://www.readyharris.org, www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.
To get tested the next day, call or register online after 6:30 p.m. You must take the self-assessment before you will be given an authorization code for a testing site.
Since people can have COVID-19 without knowing it and still infect others, Harris County Public Health is recommending that you get tested to protect the people you love, and keep the virus from spreading in the community.
Older people and those with underlying health conditions or immune deficiency are at the greatest risk for developing serious COVID-19 health problems and the most likely to die from it. As people visit businesses that are reopening, the chance of being infected with this very contagious virus increases, but it doesn’t have to increase. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and get tested. Harris County Public Health wants to identify people who are infected with the virus to make sure they don’t spread it. Workers of businesses that are reopening are strongly encouraged to get tested and anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 or been exposed to it.
Visit www.hcphtx.org for the latest COVID-19 updates, resources and recommendations for staying safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.