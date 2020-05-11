HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The person who is responsible for voter registration, and overseeing elections in Harris County is resigning, citing personal reasons for her decision. The surprising announcement came to the media at a surprising time, by way of an email on Saturday, May 9 at 5:54 p.m., not typically when such major announcements would be revealed to the public. The resignation of Diane Trautman is effective May 31, 2020.
“After much deliberation and discussion with my family and physician, I am resigning from my position as Harris County Clerk due to personal health concerns,” said Trautman. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, my age, and underlying health issues, I do not feel I can safely continue to carry out my duties as Harris County Clerk.”
Trautman has served as Harris County Clerk since January 1, 2019.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished during my short term in office and am so thankful for my amazing staff for their commitment and support,” said a statement contained in the District Clerk's Office press release. “It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Harris County.”
She said she'd been working to make the voting process simpler in Harris County. She also said she'd been working to ensure the election infrastructure remained secure.
"Most recently, and in response to COVID-19, Trautman has been working with election officials to ensure the safety of her staff, election workers and voters in the upcoming elections," the press release also said.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo accepted Trautman’s resignation and contained in the press release was the following statement.
“Dr. Trautman embodies the spirit of the community she has served, said County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "In her brief time as County Clerk, Dr. Trautman has fought to make it easier for citizens to participate in elections and make their voices heard."
