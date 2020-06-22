HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Public Health has two stationary sites available for COVID-19 testing for the week of June 22, 2020. They are in the CyFair area at the Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 77065 and in Pasadena, on the San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505.
Stationary sites are open 6 days, Monday-Saturday. Mobile sites are open Monday-Saturday but closed one weekday.
The mobile locations for the week of June 22 are:
• Lone Star College – North Harris Campus (Closed Tuesday, June 23) 2700 Thorne Dr, Houston, TX 77073
• Bay Area Community Center (Closed Wednesday, June 24) 5002 E NASA Pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586
• Hayes Elementary School (Closed Thursday, June 25) 21203 Park Timbers Ln, Katy, TX 77450
• Lone Star College Tomball (Closed Friday, June 26) 700 Graham Dr, Tomball, TX 77375
Harris County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are continuing to increase.
"You can have the virus without having symptoms, but still infect others," said a statement from Harris County Public Health. "This disease is very contagious so don’t take any chances with your health or your family’s. Get tested now."
Testing is free and only takes a few minutes at any of Harris County Public Health’s 6 drive through testing sites. Four sites change locations weekly to provide easy access to a variety of Harris County neighborhoods.
Sign up online at www.hcphtx.org, take the self assessment and drive to the test site. Or call 832-927-7575. To get tested the next day, call or register online after 2 p.m. Results are available in 3-5 business days. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.
