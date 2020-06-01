HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Public Health’s two largest COVID-19 test sites are moving to new locations in CyFair and Pasadena. These are the fixed sites that are replacing testing locations in Baytown and Katy. The new permanent locations will open Tuesday, June 2 at Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 77065, and San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505.
"The four mobile testing sites in Harris County will continue to change locations weekly. Harris County Public Health encourages as many people as possible to get tested, even if they don’t have symptoms," said a press release. "Testing identifies new cases of COVID-19 so contact tracers can determine the sources of infection and help prevent further spread of this contagious disease. In addition, infected people often don’t have symptoms but are still contagious. Without knowing it, they can infect older people and those with underlying health conditions who may get extremely ill or die."
Testing is free, easy to register for and quick, due to the six drive-through sites in Harris County. Residents from other counties can be tested at any of the six sites.
Register at https://www.readyharris.org, www.hcphtx.org or call 832- 927-7575. Once registered you can go to your assigned location and be tested.
To get tested the next day, call or register online after 6:30 p.m. Testing will be available 6 days a week, Monday-Saturday. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.
Mobile locations for the week of June 1-6, Monday-Saturday. Each site is open 5 days and closed one day.
- Lone Star College North Harris Campus: 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073. This location will be closed Tuesday, June 2.
- La Porte High School: 301 E Fairmont Pkwy, La Porte, TX 77571. This location will be closed Wednesday, June 3.
- Zube Park: 17560 Roberts Rd, Hockley, TX 77447. This site will be closed Thursday, June 4.
- Barbara Bush Branch Library: 6817 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379, This site will be closed Friday, June 5
People who are tested will receive their results in 3-5 days.
"To reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19, practice social distancing, wear a mask in public and wash your hands frequently," the Harris County Public Health press release said. Visit www.hcphtx.org for the latest COVID-19 updates and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.