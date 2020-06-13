Houston (Covering Katy News) – Harris County Public Health has a total of six COVID-19 free testing sites that will be open during the week of June 15. Residents from surrounding counties can also get tested at any of these sites for free.
Two permanent stationary sites are in CyFair at the Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 77065 and Pasadena, on the San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505. Stationary sites are open 6 days, Monday-Saturday. Mobile sites are open Monday-Saturday but closed one weekday.
Mobile locations for the week of June 15-20, Monday-Saturday are:
• El Franco Lee Park (Closed Tuesday June 16) 9400 Hall Rd, Houston, TX 77089
• Baytown Clinton Annex (Closed Wednesday, June 17) 701 Baker, Baytown, TX 77520
• Bear Creek Park (Closed Thursday, June 18) 3505 War Memorial St, Houston, TX 77084
• Turner Stadium (Closed Friday, June 19) 1700 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77338
Harris County and the Houston area are breaking records with the highest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases since April and COVID-related hospitalizations are increasing.
"It’s not too late to stop this alarming trend if each person takes precautions when they leave home, said a statement from Harris County Public Health. "Wear a mask in public, stay 6 feet away from people you don’t live with, wash your hands frequently and sanitize objects you touch frequently, like your phone."
In addition, get tested now to make sure you are not infected. Many people with COVID-19 don’t have symptoms but are still contagious. They could spread the disease to older people and those with underlying health conditions who many get very sick or die.
Testing is free and quick: sign up, do the online assessment and drive to the test site. Results are available in 3-5 business days. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. To get tested the next day, call or register online after 2 p.m. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.
