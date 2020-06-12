HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged an alleged pimp with murder after a woman he is accused of bringing to Houston from Las Vegas to act as a prostitute was hit and killed by a vehicle on the West Loop.
Deandros Finks, 29, was also charged compelling prostitution after the body of the 23-year-old woman was found about 3:20 a.m. Sunday on the West Loop feeder road near Alabama Street.
“Sex trafficking in Houston is an epidemic and cases like this are tragic examples of how women will risk their lives to get away from traffickers,” said District Attorney Kim Ogg. “We will never tolerate human trafficking and only a predator would try to make a profit by forcing someone to prostitute themselves.”
After the woman was killed, Finks originally told investigators that she had been out drinking with friends and her ride-share driver had dropped her off on the wrong side of the freeway. Finks said she was too drunk and was hit while trying to cross the highway, said Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare, the prosecutor handling the case.
Teare said investigators determined that the victim and several other women were brought to Houston by Finks after the casinos in Las Vegas closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teare said Finks and the women were staying in a vacation rental in the Afton Oaks neighborhood when the victim decided she wanted to leave.
“Surveillance shows she left that location with her suitcase,” Teare said. “On the surveillance footage, she seemed determined to leave, to get away.”
The video showed Finks chasing after her, according to court records. The pair argued as Finks tried to force her back to the house. The video showed the woman dropping everything and running toward I-610 with Finks following her. The woman nearly made it across the highway before she was hit, court records show. She died at the scene.
Finks later told detectives that the victim was a prostitute and one of her “johns” had dropped her off on the wrong side of the freeway.
“Once he was confronted with the obvious video surveillance, he admitted that they had gotten into a pretty big argument,” Teare said.
Finks has a criminal record in both Nevada and Florida. The District Attorney’s Office wants to help any of the other women Finks brought to Houston to get back home and get out of prostitution. Victims of sex trafficking should contact the Houston Police Department or the District Attorney’s Office.
