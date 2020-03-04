HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Incumbent Democrat Lizzie Fletcher will face Wesley Hunt in the U.S. House District 7 race in the fall.
In the U.S. House District 10 race, incumbent Republican Congressman Michael McCaul will face Democrat Mike Siegel in the fall.
Troy Nehls and Kathleen Wall are headed for a run-off election May 26 to determine who will be the Republican nominee for U.S. House District 22. Sri Preston Kulkarni won the Democratic Party nomination.
Incumbent District Attorney Kim Ogg won the Democratic nomination and will face Republican Mary Nan Huffman in the fall.
In the TX Senate District 18 race, incumbent Republican Lois Kolkhorst will face Democrat Michael Antalan in the fall.
The TX House District 28 race will be a familiar one in the fall. Once again, Gary Gates will face Democrat Elizabeth “Eliz” Markowitz.
The TX House District 132 race will be a re-do of the race two years ago. Incumbent Gina Calanni will face Mike Schofield.
Click here to see all of the Harris County Democratic Primary results.
Click here to see all of the Harris County Republican Primary results.
