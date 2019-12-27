HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Fireworks are fun and beautiful, but can also be very dangerous. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office encourages residents to attend professional fireworks displays and practice fireworks safety.
“Professional fireworks displays are a great way for residents to safely enjoy fireworks and ring in the new year,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. “If you choose to use consumer fireworks, please read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions. Fireworks can be dangerous if not used properly.”
The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office encourages residents to follow these recommended safety tips:
Follow the law. Make sure fireworks are legal in your community.
Read and follow the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging.
Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
Light only one firework at a time.
Do not point fireworks at homes, buildings, or people.
Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks.
Make sure there is a bucket of water or water source nearby for emergencies and to soak used fireworks prior to disposing of them in the trash.
Be considerate of neighbors when it comes to noise and the trash left behind.
Pets and fireworks don’t mix. The loud noises can cause pets to become anxious or afraid.
Fireworks sales run from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1. Residents are urged to report complaints regarding the sale or illegal use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Harris County by calling (281) 999‐2200 or emailing fmosupport@fmo.hctx.net.
For additional information on fireworks contact the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office at (713) 274‐1700, or visit www.hcfmo.net.
