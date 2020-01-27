HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Public Library achieved a record-breaking two million digital book checkouts in 2019. The Maud Marks Library at 1815 Westgreen Blvd. in Katy is a Harris County Public Library branch.
"This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library lending of ebooks and audiobooks along with the creative ways the library has served its community with digital services," said a press release from the HCPL.
Harris County Public Library is one of 73 systems around the world – including standalone libraries and consortia – that surpassed one million checkouts through Rakuten OverDrive, a digital reading platform and its app Libby.
Harris County Public Library has been providing readers 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks for several years. Reader interest and usage has grown every year, reflecting popular trends and interests both locally and across the country. In 2019, the highest-circulating title across both formats that Harris County Public Library readers borrowed through OverDrive was Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, fantasy and children/young adult.
The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Harris County Public Library's digital collection in 2019:
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. Becoming by Michelle Obama
3. Educated by Tara Westover
4. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
5. The Reckoning by John Grisham
The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Harris County Public Library's digital collection in 2019:
1. Becoming by Michelle Obama
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
3. You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero
4. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo
5. Educated by Tara Westover
Readers in Harris County just need a valid library card to access digital books. Readers can use any major device, including iPhone, iPad, Android and Windows. With Libby, readers can also send to Kindle devices and apps. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
Visit https://hcpl.overdrive.com/ or download the Libby app to get started and borrow ebooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.
