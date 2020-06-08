HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Harris County Public Health’s four mobile test sites are moving to new locations for the week of June 8-13 to provide easier access for communities throughout Harris County. The four mobiles sites and two stationary sites are open Monday-Saturday each week. Residents from surrounding communities can also get tested at HCPH sites.
"As businesses continue to open to greater capacity and serve more customers, HCPH encourages everyone to get tested to help protect themselves, their families, coworkers, and their community," said a press release from Harris County Public Health. "You can have COVID-19 without having symptoms, but still infect others."
Testing is free, easy to register for and quick, due to the six HCPH sites in Harris County. Sign up, take the self- assessment and drive to the test site. Register at https://www.readyharris.org or call 832-927-7575. To get tested the next day, call or register online after 6:30 p.m. Test results are available in 3-5 business days.
You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.
The two large stationary sites are in CyFair at the Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 77065 and Pasadena, on the San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505. Stationary sites are open 6 days, Monday-Saturday. Mobile sites are open 5 days and closed one week day.
Mobile locations for the week of June 8-13, Monday-Saturday are:
• Rob Fleming Aquatic Center - Closed Monday, June 8, 6535 Creekside Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77389
• Challenger Seven Memorial Park - Closed Tuesday, June 9, 2301 W Nasa Blvd, Webster, TX 77598
• Chavez High School -Closed Wednesday, June 10, 8501 Howard Dr, Houston, TX 77017
• George Bush Park - Closed Thursday, June 11, 17245 Westheimer Pkwy, Houston, TX 77082
Reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in public and washing your hands frequently. Visit www.hcphtx.org for the latest COVID-19 updates and resources.
