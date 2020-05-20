HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Commissioners Court passed an expansion of the homestead exemption for seniors, disabled veterans, and homeowners living with disabilities.
The plan was proposed by Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, a Democrat. It passed by a vote of 5-0.
"Qualifying homeowners would save at least $500 next year (and annually going forward) on their property tax bills," said a statement from Garcia's office.
The plan takes effects for next year’s tax bills.
“Meaningful tax reform is coming to Harris County seniors and people living with disabilities," Garcia said. "This population is particularly vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will help them. It also stems the tide of gentrification because of rising appraisal values in our historic neighborhoods. I’m proud to be the first Commissioner since 2008 to submit this and put money back into the pockets of hardworking families," he added.
