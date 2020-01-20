HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit has a new 44-foot diesel-powered boat to protect the ship channel, the port and and other key waterways.
The boat features water-jet propulsion, and is very maneuverable. It also has a positive pressure cabin to protect from chemical exposures and can be used as a command and control station.
The boat is said to be capable of being used during times of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, disaster response.
Below is a video that provides a look at the boat and more information about it.
